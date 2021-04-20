Niche 626 Queen St W

Find Your Niche We actually came across the place accidentally. Just wandering down Queen Street one day, we noticed the clapboard out front with chalk stating that we should come in from the cold. Well all right then, let's go, we thought. Upon entering we were greeted with the cozy establishment you see pictured above. The coffee and tea menu is extensive, but the brunch menu is straight up absurd. Think decadent French toast or a funky omelet, these are the life-altering decisions that you will be faced with at Niche. This and more awaits you at 626 Queen Street West. (416) 203-0458.