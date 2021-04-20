Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Niceto Club

Av. Cnel. Niceto Vega 5510, C1414 BFD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4779-9396
The Party Starts Late - Really Late Bfd Argentina

More info

Thur - Sat 9pm - 7am

The Party Starts Late - Really Late

Buenos Aires' nightlife is famous, and rightly so - but unless you're a serious club-goer, it's unlikely you're going be trekking out to the Costanera Norte to hit up the string of superclubs at four in the morning.

Perennially cool Niceto Club offers the best of both worlds. The venue attracts some of the city's best club nights and parties - past highlights include the provocative, over-the-top Club 69 - a famously flamboyant electronica party - and the legendary Zizek Club, ground zero for the hot digital cumbia genre in Buenos Aires. And here's the kicker: Niceto Club is located right in the center of Palermo, around the corner from many of the city's best restaurants and bars. Meaning you don't have to make a big effort to experience a little nightclub action. Just stuff yourself with steak, go out for a few cocktails, and boom - it's 3am, time to roll on over to the club, no taxi required.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points