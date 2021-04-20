Niceto Club
Av. Cnel. Niceto Vega 5510, C1414 BFD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 4779-9396
Thur - Sat 9pm - 7am
The Party Starts Late - Really LateBuenos Aires' nightlife is famous, and rightly so - but unless you're a serious club-goer, it's unlikely you're going be trekking out to the Costanera Norte to hit up the string of superclubs at four in the morning.
Perennially cool Niceto Club offers the best of both worlds. The venue attracts some of the city's best club nights and parties - past highlights include the provocative, over-the-top Club 69 - a famously flamboyant electronica party - and the legendary Zizek Club, ground zero for the hot digital cumbia genre in Buenos Aires. And here's the kicker: Niceto Club is located right in the center of Palermo, around the corner from many of the city's best restaurants and bars. Meaning you don't have to make a big effort to experience a little nightclub action. Just stuff yourself with steak, go out for a few cocktails, and boom - it's 3am, time to roll on over to the club, no taxi required.