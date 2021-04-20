Nice in Photos
Nice, France
Saints & Sunny SkiesI loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
almost 7 years ago
Magical Monday Markets
Even on a Monday, the markets were amazing! If only I had an empty suitcase and a full bank account to visit them with. Row after row of cute, brightly coloured striped awnings shade stall after stall of treasures—particularly good for costume jewelry and homewares.
Icing on the Cake
For some reason, the pretty buildings lining the streets of Nice remind me of tall layer cakes covered in ornate white icing - something you might find in a French patisserie. This picture is really quite simple, but I remember taking it just because I loved the facades of the sweet white buildings so much.
Wandering the Streets
I loved wandering through the alleyways of Nice, under colourful arches and stumbling across pretty squares and eventually, amazing markets (see Highlight). Every corner held a new surprise. Wandering through Nice is an activity in itself.
Carnaval in Nice
February in Nice was all about carnaval. As carnival season kicked off around the world, the Riviera celebrated with two weeks of parades. The streets were constantly covered in confetti, a reminder of the night before. My cousin joined me to take part in the festivities and we played tourist for a couple of days, drinking our morning coffee in the Cours Saleya, strolling through the markets and picnicking on the beach. The weather was finally giving us a hint of spring, so it was ideal to enjoy cool red wine and a pan bagnat while looking at the water. In the afternoon, we watched the flower parade go down the promenade. As the floats rode by, girls in sports-inspired costumes plucked flowers off of their floats to hand to people in the crowd. Each time the floats came around, they deconstructed more of their floats, which were decorated entirely in flowers. Later on that evening, my cousin Natalie and I headed back to the old town to have a bite to eat before the parade of lights began. We ducked into Snug, a cozy little Irish bar, for a glass of wine and cheese plate. After finishing our assiette de fromage, we walked down to Place Massena just as the parade began. Natalie described the parade as a “rave for little kids,” and I couldn’t agree more.
Nice Wine
Nice has a fantastic beach, affordable cheese, and bread, and very, very nice champagne. This pretty much sums up what I did in Nice.
Playing with Fire
In Nice, this street entertainer has our attention with his amazing fire breathing performance. A great end, to a fantastic night, in my favorite French city.
Rendezvous
After climbing up to the old fort and perusing the shops in Vieux Nice the breeze along the Mediterranean was the perfect rendezvous with much needed rest.
Cote d'Azur Sunshine
After living in London, the beaches of the French Riviera sounded like an inviting getaway. I wish I could say that I hit up museums, practiced my (non-existent) French, or exercised on the sand, but that would all be a lie. My three days in Nice involved my cousin/travel buddy, myself, and plenty of beach time. That's what the South of France is about, right?