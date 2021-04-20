Niagara Falls in Photos Niagara Falls, NY 14301, USA

The Falls From the Canadian Side I saw the famous Niagara Falls in the United States from the Canadian side. In Ontario, you view the Falls and pass through the Victorian gardens in the area.There are several restaurants offering Fall views. Try Skylon Tower, Fallwiew Restaurant, or Edgewaters Patio. The thunder of the Falls draws you to them. There are have several attractions from which to choose: "Maid of the Mist", "The Whirlpool", and " Journey Behind the Falls" are good starting points. The "MAID of the Mist" offered at the Falls since 1846 usually from April - October, is a 30 minute boat ride that takes you on a tour to the Falls where you see and feel up close the magnificent power of this wonder. You will need the hooded blue rain poncho. This is one of those "Wow" experiences at the Canadian "Horseshoe Falls". The "Journey Behind the Falls" attraction lets you listen to the thunder of the Falls. Feel the vibration and power of the water. See the torrents of water crash down to the river. The water will touch you as it splashes down on your yellow rain poncho. This is an exhilarating trip that lets you get to "know" the Falls. I was intimated by the turquoise "Whirlpool". What power! What speed. ( I skipped the famous ride offered there though). We stayed at Niagara-on-the-Lake, a glorious Victorian town that in June was especially beautiful with flowers, bushes, and perennials all in bloom. (Shops, restaurants, and hotels). I loved Niagara Falls! Info: www.niagarafallstourism.com