Niagara Falls in Photos

The Falls From the Canadian SideI saw the famous Niagara Falls in the United States from the Canadian side. In Ontario, you view the Falls and pass through the Victorian gardens in the area.There are several restaurants offering Fall views. Try Skylon Tower, Fallwiew Restaurant, or Edgewaters Patio. The thunder of the Falls draws you to them. There are have several attractions from which to choose: "Maid of the Mist", "The Whirlpool", and " Journey Behind the Falls" are good starting points. The "MAID of the Mist" offered at the Falls since 1846 usually from April - October, is a 30 minute boat ride that takes you on a tour to the Falls where you see and feel up close the magnificent power of this wonder. You will need the hooded blue rain poncho. This is one of those "Wow" experiences at the Canadian "Horseshoe Falls". The "Journey Behind the Falls" attraction lets you listen to the thunder of the Falls. Feel the vibration and power of the water. See the torrents of water crash down to the river. The water will touch you as it splashes down on your yellow rain poncho. This is an exhilarating trip that lets you get to "know" the Falls. I was intimated by the turquoise "Whirlpool". What power! What speed. ( I skipped the famous ride offered there though). We stayed at Niagara-on-the-Lake, a glorious Victorian town that in June was especially beautiful with flowers, bushes, and perennials all in bloom. (Shops, restaurants, and hotels). I loved Niagara Falls! Info: www.niagarafallstourism.com
almost 7 years ago
Unexpected Surprise
It isn't what you think. The falls on the Canadian side are absolutely gorgeous. They are surrounded by perfectly manicured parks and fabulous Information centers. If you want tacky, and kitschy go to the American side.
almost 7 years ago
Over the Edge
No trip through Canada would be complete without a stop at Niagara Falls. The roar from the falls is impressive and watching the reactions of those on the boats below is entertaining. On a good summer's day, spend time walking the parkway before enjoying the falls. Just be warned that you won't be the only one trying to enjoy the falls. Summer in Niagara is the height of tourism so do your research and plan a couple months in advance for hotels.
almost 7 years ago
Niagara Falls showed me!
Let me be clear. I absolutely hate the crowds, the lines etc. of tourist trap places. The only reason i consented to go to Niagara was because it was a Toronto/Niagara family trip with my in-laws. I still had my "roll my eye" mentality all the way to getting on the Maid of the Mist boat. But then it started moving and you realize how awesome the experience is. Though the falls themselves seem so much bigger on tv, really, Niagara (the Canada side) is beautiful. I'm so glad we went. If we get around there again I'd stay in Niagara on the Lake. Take another ice winery tour too! Definitely stay away from the Skylon tower. In my opinion, it's WAY overrated.
almost 7 years ago
just in awe of the massive falls
this was an amazing trip. you are just in awe of the falls. it truly is amazing. we had an awesome time on trip. we were able to see both the US and Canadian side of the falls. I have to say though...you really do have to see it from the Canada side. it was breath-taking.
about 6 years ago
At the base of a frozen Niagara Falls
Gained access to the base of the American Falls via the Maid of the Mist exit. Stood where pedestrians once were allowed in the 1800s. The crunch of the ice and frozen mist on my camera and sunglasses made for an exhilarating experience, up close and personal to Niagara Falls - - only possible in the U.S.
over 4 years ago
Fresh Faced Falls
On our way home from Cananda this summer my crew and I stopped off to visit Niagra Falls on the Canadian Side. This side was exponentially more picturesque than the domestic equivalent which was composed of only a large platform over the falls. The Canadian side of the Falls offers a long stretch walkway that follows the Falls, with natural greenery and stone features that end with the National Park gift shop and Tourism center. There is also a collection of food and shopping vendors located in this building. A little farther into Canada there is a town with more family friendly attractions including an aquarium, bird preservation, an arcade, and a Ripley's Believe It or Not! As well as a few cafe's bistro's, and boutique clothing stores. The best part is that most places in this area accept both Canadian and US currency!