Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ni Ren Zhang

Gu Wen Hua Jie, Nankai Qu, Tianjin Shi, China
Browse and Buy Cute Clay Figurines, A Local Craft Specialty Tianjin China

Browse and Buy Cute Clay Figurines, A Local Craft Specialty

Realistic clay figurines are a local craft tradition. Ni Ren Zhang (Clay Figure Zhang) is one of the oldest and best known shops in Tianjin—and perhaps even in all of China.

Ni Ren Zhang is named for the original artist who transformed clay figurines from casual folk art, mostly meant for children, to a major art form. The figurines are known for their attention to detail and expressive features.

The shop is not very large, physically, but its selection is vast. Ni Ren Zhang distinguishes between handmade and machine-made figurines; the prices for the former can be be 10 times that of the latter.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points