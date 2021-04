Nhow Berlin

This hotel has a modern design, lies on the banks of Spree, between Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg and designed by Karim Rashid.Upon entering this 4* Hotel, you will be in a surprise for the burst of refreshing colors omnipresent in the design, in the utilities and accessories, even the frame of the built in flat screen TV in the room!The breakfast was delicious, the rooms comfortable and the service very friendly and helpful. In the afternoons, it was so relaxing to sit on the terrace at the river Spree and enjoy Berlin The hotel is in the East part of Berlin with a beautiful view over the water and conveniently close to public transport.Close to the NHow hotel is the Oberbaum Bridge – a historical landmark in Berlin separating East and West Berlin – Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain.