Nhow Berlin
Stralauer Allee 3, 10245 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 2902990
The Music and Lifestyle HotelNhow Hotel Berlin is nicknamed the Music and Lifestyle Hotel, mostly because it is the only hotel in Europe that offers two professional music studios, well equipped with recording booth, mixing, and pre- and post-production options. So, among the guests you can find business travelers, international jetsetters, night owls, and the hottest bands who stay here both for the love of music and for the great experience that the hotel offers.
The hotel is located on the banks of the Spree River in between two of Berlin’s coolest districts, Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg, and has three towers.
It was designed by Karim Rashid and is definitely worth the visit—if not to spend a night, at least for a drink.
Upon entering this 4* Hotel, you will be in a surprise for the burst of refreshing colors omnipresent in the design, in the utilities and accessories, even the frame of the built in flat screen TV in the room!
The breakfast was delicious, the rooms comfortable and the service very friendly and helpful. In the afternoons, it was so relaxing to sit on the terrace at the river Spree and enjoy Berlin.
The hotel is in the East part of Berlin with a beautiful view over the water and conveniently close to public transport.
Close to the NHow hotel is the Oberbaum Bridge – a historical landmark in Berlin separating East and West Berlin – Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain.
