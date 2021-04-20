Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saigon Notre-Dame Basilica (Nhà Thờ Đức Bà Sài Gòn)

01 Công xã Paris, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1 Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Girls sitting outside Notre Dame Cathedral Hồ Chí Minh Vietnam
Vietnamese beauty Hồ Chí Minh Vietnam
Spain influenced cathedral at the centre of Saigon Hồ Chí Minh Vietnam
Girls sitting outside Notre Dame Cathedral Hồ Chí Minh Vietnam
Vietnamese beauty Hồ Chí Minh Vietnam
Spain influenced cathedral at the centre of Saigon Hồ Chí Minh Vietnam

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm

Girls sitting outside Notre Dame Cathedral

Imagine you have read so many time about Vietnamese girls being beautiful, but when you are really there you will be surprised that they are more than beautiful. The girls found sitting outside Notre Dame Cathedral can prove it!
By Zhang Bo

More Recommendations

Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

Vietnamese beauty

Imagine you have read so many time about Vietnamese girls being beautiful, but when you are really there you will be surprised that they are more than beautiful. The girls found sitting outside Notre Dame Cathedral can prove it!
Rozy Aldilasa
almost 7 years ago

Spain influenced cathedral at the centre of Saigon

Actually this was my very first time doing solo backpacking back in the year 2012, i chose Vietnam because of my travelfriends saying that Indochina would be a great option for those beginner travellers. I did enjoy the moments, with all the motorbike scams (hehe...), good ice coffee, tasty bahn mi, and of course the warm pho bo when it rained.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points