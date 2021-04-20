Saigon Notre-Dame Basilica (Nhà Thờ Đức Bà Sài Gòn)
01 Công xã Paris, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1 Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm
Imagine you have read so many time about Vietnamese girls being beautiful, but when you are really there you will be surprised that they are more than beautiful. The girls found sitting outside Notre Dame Cathedral can prove it!
almost 7 years ago
Vietnamese beauty
almost 7 years ago
Spain influenced cathedral at the centre of Saigon
Actually this was my very first time doing solo backpacking back in the year 2012, i chose Vietnam because of my travelfriends saying that Indochina would be a great option for those beginner travellers. I did enjoy the moments, with all the motorbike scams (hehe...), good ice coffee, tasty bahn mi, and of course the warm pho bo when it rained.