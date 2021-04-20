Saigon Notre-Dame Basilica (Nhà Thờ Đức Bà Sài Gòn)

Spain influenced cathedral at the centre of Saigon

Actually this was my very first time doing solo backpacking back in the year 2012, i chose Vietnam because of my travelfriends saying that Indochina would be a great option for those beginner travellers. I did enjoy the moments, with all the motorbike scams (hehe...), good ice coffee, tasty bahn mi, and of course the warm pho bo when it rained.