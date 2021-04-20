Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nhà Hàng Ái Xiêm

Bãi Sao An Thới, Thị Trấn An Thới, Phú Quốc, An Thới, Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
+84 297 3990 510
Oasis: Supreme Relaxation on Phu Quoc Thành Phố Phú Quốc Vietnam

Oasis: Supreme Relaxation on Phu Quoc

The beach that will leave you speechless.

Bai Sao (South Beach - in English) is located on the Vietnamese island, Phu Quoc. This place oozes relaxation. The mood on the island is very different from mainland Vietnam and if you have any inclination to see a beach whilst in Vietnam make it Bai Sao.

Sipping on a cold Saigon Beer and slurping down some seafood pho will be a moment of pure bliss.

The main tourist area is on Phu Quoc is Long Beach. Don't hire a driver to take you out for a venture, rent a scooter from your guesthouse. Dirt cheap pricing and a flexible itinerary make renting a scooter the ideal way to see Phu Quoc. Drive south on the main road outside all of the guesthouses on Long Beach (called: Tran Hung Dao). Once you've gone far enough keep your eyes peeled for a combination of signs one with 46 on it and the other with Bai Sao. You will head north on 46 for less than a mile catching an unmarked road heading east.

You may feel lost in the middle of your journey as a large portion of the earlier mentioned Tran Hung Dao is unmarked, don't fret there is a New Zealander who works at the Phu Quoc Pearl Farm along this road. Stop in and he will answer any questions you may have about the area.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30