NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky

Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 554 9111
'Dam Luxury in Centrum: NH Sofital Grand Krasnapolsky Amsterdam The Netherlands
The largest five-star hotel in Holland has presided over Dam Square, hub of central Amsterdam, since 1866. Guests look out on the Royal Palace and the square’s action from the sleek lounge. Madame Tussauds is across the way and De Bijenkorf, Amsterdam’s luxury department store, sits perpendicular to the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky on Dam Square.

What's now a hospitality landmark in Centrum began as a popular Polish café on somewhat seedy Warmoesstraat, owned by Polish tailor Adolf Krasnapolsky. The entrepreneurial expat added rooms for rent, then rebuilt the property as a contemporary hotel with modern amenities. At the end of the 19th century, it was the first in Amsterdam to have warm running water, telephones and electricity in all rooms

Today the Grand Krasnapolsky remains one of Amsterdam’s grandest accommodation options, with 468 rooms plus an array of suites, restaurants, bars and public spaces. For business conferences and weddings, it can accommodate up to 2,000.

Traditional Dutch cuisine and lavish breakfast/Sunday brunch buffets are served in the upscale Winter Garden. For more intimate ambiance harking back to La Belle Ếpoque, try Restaurant Reflet, one of Amsterdam’s oldest original brasseries, serving classic French and Dutch dishes and fine wines in Baroque surroundings. Both restaurants are listed as national monuments, and the hotel itself has become synonymous with attentive service and unpretentious luxury in a prime Amsterdam location.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

