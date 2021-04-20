Ngong Ping 360 Station
Lantau Island, Hong Kong
| +852 3666 0606
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sail Through The Sky To See BuddhaA great day trip from Hong Kong is to the nearby island of Lantau. Famously home to the largest, outdoor seated Buddha in Asia, there are plenty of things to do on this fun island. Best of all is how you get there - by cable car. Ngong Ping 360 is a 3.5-mile cable car ride that is best experienced in one of their crystal cabins where every side, including the bottom, is glass.
almost 7 years ago
View from the cable car
I had a long layover in Hong Kong so I set out to explore. From the airport I took the S1 bus to Tung Chung and hopped on the Ngong Ping 360 cable car. It was raining and foggy but the views are awesome.