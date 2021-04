Ngong Ping 360 Station

Sail Through The Sky To See Buddha

A great day trip from Hong Kong is to the nearby island of Lantau. Famously home to the largest, outdoor seated Buddha in Asia, there are plenty of things to do on this fun island. Best of all is how you get there - by cable car. Ngong Ping 360 is a 3.5-mile cable car ride that is best experienced in one of their crystal cabins where every side, including the bottom, is glass.