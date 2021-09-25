Ngarua Caves
Main Road, Takaka Hills, Motueka 7198, New Zealand
South Island Cave TourNgarua Caves are located in South Island, New Zealand and you can take a stunning guided tour through them. There's a little shop at the entrance where you can get a jacket or sweatshirt, which is helpful since the caves are much cooler then outside. They also have snacks and coffee that you can enjoy while waiting for your tour to start.
After the docent hands everyone a helmet, we're led through the cave to view a gorgeous underworld of cave formations, stalagmites and stalactites. There's an ancient skeleton of a moa, which are giant birds that once roamed New Zealand.
Our guide told us that during the 2011 earthquake that destroyed parts of Christchurch a few years ago there was a couple researchers in the cave. They didn't feel the quake at all while in the ground, so that was interesting!
The exit is just as interesting! We took turns climbing up a ladder through a hole to get back above ground. The landscape is filled with weathered limestone and greenery with a wide view of the Pacific Ocean. And it's just a short 5-10 minute walk to get back to the cave entrance, near the parking lot.