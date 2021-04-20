Next Door Kitchen and Bar
Shop B11, Little Stanley St, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
| +61 7 3846 6257
More info
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11:30pm
Slip in to the speakeasy Next DoorSouth Bank's coolest new character is Next Door Kitchen + Bar. In the bustling Little Stanley Street, this smooth criminal channels the speakeasies of the 1920s with Gangster Chicken Wings & Bootlegger's Fizz.
Sit inside, or soak up the South Bank scene by sitting outdoors - perfect during Queensland's gorgeous warm weather from late August to early March.
Read my full review of Next Door here: