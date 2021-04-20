Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Next Door Kitchen and Bar

Shop B11, Little Stanley St, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3846 6257
Slip in to the speakeasy Next Door Brisbane Australia

More info

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11:30pm

Slip in to the speakeasy Next Door

South Bank's coolest new character is Next Door Kitchen + Bar. In the bustling Little Stanley Street, this smooth criminal channels the speakeasies of the 1920s with Gangster Chicken Wings & Bootlegger's Fizz.

Sit inside, or soak up the South Bank scene by sitting outdoors - perfect during Queensland's gorgeous warm weather from late August to early March.

Read my full review of Next Door here:
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points