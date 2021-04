Next

Next is famous for its ever-changing theme menus. The most recent is "The World's 50 Best Restaurants," featuring dishes created by the world's best chefs and curated by the Next team. When I was there we ate the centerpiece, and the floating candle in the middle of the table ended up being our soup broth. Getting a seat here is a bit tricky, as they sell tickets like you would to a sporting event. Check the website for how to snag a spot at this special Chicago foodie mecca.