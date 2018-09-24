Newtown Precinct

Playing Cricket in the Square

Later on weekend afternoons (If there's nothing happening that is) You'll find immigrant workers of Middle Eastern and South Asian descent playing a bit of cricket to help them unwind from the long day working in their stores.



The Newton Precinct is a great creative hub and offers other great ways to unwind, such as great music from all across Africa hosted at the Bassline and science experiments for the kids at the Sci Bono Centre. You can even buy some wares from the make shift market in the area.



The SAB World of Beer offers adults a chance to unwind too, with beers included in your tour of the brewery.



You can also work your way around to Museum Africa or the Market Theatre for a different sort of creativity.



Newtown also offers a great selection of restaurants like Sophiatown, so be sure to stop in at one of those and grab something to eat.

