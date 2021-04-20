Newtown
Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Historic Turbine HallThis historic industrial structure used to be a power station in the 1920s but now is an architectural landmark, and a great party venue, in Johannesburg's Newtown district.
Join AFAR Experiences in South Africa this fall.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
"Madonna of the Townships"
Brenda Fassie was a famous South African pop star who sang about life in the townships of Johannesburg (and who succumbed to addiction at an early age). This sculpture of her can be found in Newtown, which is dotted with jazz clubs and street musicians. Sit on the stool next to Brenda and share the mic.
