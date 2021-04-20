Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Newtown

Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Historic Turbine Hall Johannesburg South Africa
"Madonna of the Townships" Johannesburg South Africa
Historic Turbine Hall Johannesburg South Africa
"Madonna of the Townships" Johannesburg South Africa

Historic Turbine Hall

This historic industrial structure used to be a power station in the 1920s but now is an architectural landmark, and a great party venue, in Johannesburg's Newtown district.

Join AFAR Experiences in South Africa this fall.
By Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Jill Greenwood
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

"Madonna of the Townships"

Brenda Fassie was a famous South African pop star who sang about life in the townships of Johannesburg (and who succumbed to addiction at an early age). This sculpture of her can be found in Newtown, which is dotted with jazz clubs and street musicians. Sit on the stool next to Brenda and share the mic.

Join AFAR Experiences in South Africa this fall.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30