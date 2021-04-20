Where are you going?
Newton Vineyard

2555 Madrona Ave, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Website
| +1 707-204-7423
Newton Saint Helena California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 5pm

Newton

Founded in 1977 by Dr. Su Hua and Peter Newton, their eponymous vineyard stands tucked away on the hillside of Spring Mountain in St. Helena. Though many area wineries showcase the region's beauty, Newton is something special. The Newtons wanted their 560-acre site to follow a "nature by design" approach, so with sustainability in mind the property is designed to blend into the landscape, and grapes are grown on only a fraction of the land itself; the rest is left untamed for plants, trees, and wildlife. Also special is how the Newtons brought touches of their homelands to the winery design, among them an English garden and London-style phone booth from Peter, and a pagoda and Chinese lanterns, from Su Hua. Tastings (starting at $75/person) are available by appointment only almost every day of the year, including luxurious private experiences May through October that feature sweeping views of the Napa Valley. Though Cabernet Sauvignon is the main varietal coming out of Newton, try the unfiltered Chardonnay
By Sara Button , AFAR Staff

