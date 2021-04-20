Newport Skates
95 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ 07310, USA
| +1 201-626-7465
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 4pm - 9pm
Sat 11am - 9pm
Skate Outside with Views of ManhattanVisitors to this 7,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink, open throughout the winter, enjoy views of Manhattan as they practice their figure-eights—or wobble their way around the ice, gripping the edge of the rink.
Far more affordable than most Manhattan rinks, Newport Skates also offers season passes for visitors who will be in the area for the entire season.
almost 7 years ago
Take a Spin on the Ice
Enjoy time on the ice year-round at this family-friendly skating rink, where admission—and rentals—cost less than a movie. The rink is small, but it’s not usually crowded, and the atmosphere is almost always relaxed. Group discounts are available, and there’s a special catering menu for parties, if a celebration is in order.