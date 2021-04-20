Where are you going?
Newport Skates

95 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ 07310, USA
Website
| +1 201-626-7465
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 4pm - 9pm
Sat 11am - 9pm

Skate Outside with Views of Manhattan

Visitors to this 7,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink, open throughout the winter, enjoy views of Manhattan as they practice their figure-eights—or wobble their way around the ice, gripping the edge of the rink.

Far more affordable than most Manhattan rinks, Newport Skates also offers season passes for visitors who will be in the area for the entire season.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Lara Rosenbaum
almost 7 years ago

Take a Spin on the Ice

Enjoy time on the ice year-round at this family-friendly skating rink, where admission—and rentals—cost less than a movie. The rink is small, but it’s not usually crowded, and the atmosphere is almost always relaxed. Group discounts are available, and there’s a special catering menu for parties, if a celebration is in order.


