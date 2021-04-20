Newport Skates 95 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ 07310, USA

Photo by molliesu!/Flickr More info Sun 11am - 7pm Mon - Fri 4pm - 9pm Sat 11am - 9pm

Skate Outside with Views of Manhattan Visitors to this 7,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink, open throughout the winter, enjoy views of Manhattan as they practice their figure-eights—or wobble their way around the ice, gripping the edge of the rink.



Far more affordable than most Manhattan rinks, Newport Skates also offers season passes for visitors who will be in the area for the entire season.



