Newport Music Hall 1722 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201, USA

Indie Acts and Rock Bands Originally opened as a movie theater in 1923, Newport Music Hall is the oldest continually running venue in Columbus (some reports say America) and seats about 2,000 people. This venue has a long tradition of being the place where where rising artists come to play. It is reported that Pearl Jam was booked for $1,000 in 1992 before they hit it big. Newport’s stage is where U2 played their first American show, and John Lee Hooker performed his last show before his death. Today rock bands, rappers, and indie acts perform on its stage. Newport Music Hall is located in the middle of The Ohio State campus, directly across from the Ohio Union.

