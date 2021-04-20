Newmarket Strikes Back
Once the bastion of every designer in Auckland
, these days Newmarket specializes in what it does best: upmarket retail stores for upmarket clientele. Even the mall in Newmarket, the imaginatively named Two Double Seven (its address is 277 Broadway), refuses to house lesser brands. If you have a shoe fetish, the suburb of Newmarket should be your first stop. Between Nuffield, Broadway, and Teed streets there are over 20 shoe stores, and if you need to have a break from carrying all those shoe bags, there are cafes and bars aplenty on the side streets.