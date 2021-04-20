Where are you going?
Newmarket

Newmarket, Auckland, New Zealand
Newmarket Strikes Back Auckland New Zealand

Newmarket Strikes Back

Once the bastion of every designer in Auckland, these days Newmarket specializes in what it does best: upmarket retail stores for upmarket clientele. Even the mall in Newmarket, the imaginatively named Two Double Seven (its address is 277 Broadway), refuses to house lesser brands. If you have a shoe fetish, the suburb of Newmarket should be your first stop. Between Nuffield, Broadway, and Teed streets there are over 20 shoe stores, and if you need to have a break from carrying all those shoe bags, there are cafes and bars aplenty on the side streets.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

