Newman Tours of Shanghai

Newman Tours: Gangsters, historians and kung fu masters
The crew at Newman Tours will show you a side of Shanghai you won't soon forget. For a peek into the lives of Shanghai's notorious gangsters or a historical jaunt down the Bund, this is your team. Check out their website for a public tour schedule or set up a time for a private outing. Recommended: Kung Fu Tour "From the soft and graceful Taoist arts of Wudang Mountain to the explosive Buddhist techniques of Shaolin Temple, China is famed for its rich martial arts heritage. Our Shanghai Kung Fu Tour aims to give you a broad overview of that heritage by not only taking you on a guided tour of Shanghai’s excellent Kung Fu Museum, but also giving you the chance to try your hand at Chinese martial arts." They've also got not-to-be-missed tours in Beijing
and Xian as well.