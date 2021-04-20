Newfound Gap Newfound Gap, Tennessee 37738, USA

Appalachian Trail Teaser Driving through the Great Smoky Mountains between North Carolina and Tennessee is a tease for the outdoors-lover who enjoys experiencing the land by foot. Lucky for you, the Appalachian Trail intersects US Hwy 441/71 at Newfound Gap where you can park and escape the picture-taking crowd by hiking part of the infamous trail. After about 2 miles through the forest with secret window views like the one pictured, you can turn right onto a thin trail that leads to an open patch with panoramic views of the rolling misty hills that is all your own.