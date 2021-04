Natural History sculpture 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

Natural History living sculpture at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens Patrick Dougherty's "Natural History" living sculpture made entirely out of trees and vines is a work of art in the truest sense. Stepping inside feels akin to what it must be inside the mind of Tim Burton yet with all the reverence that nature deserves. It's a can't miss at the Gardens, or for anyone needing inspiration in Brooklyn.