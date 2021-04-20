Where are you going?
New World Center

500 17th Street
Website
| +1 305-673-3330
Movies and Music on the Big Screen Miami Beach Florida United States
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

Movies and Music on the Big Screen

The New World Center, the South Beach home of the New World Symphony, was designed by starchitect Frank Gehry and is a cultural gem situated between the bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with views of both as well as multiple flexible performance spaces. It’s adjacent to the Miami Beach SoundScape Park, where you can see concerts and orchestra performances via innovative visual and audio technology on a soaring, 7,000-square-foot projection wall. These Wallcast concerts from the New World Symphony are free to the public, so bring a blanket and a picnic and watch iconic classical performances in a casual, fun setting.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

