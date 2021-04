New Street A New Street A, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia

Markets Siem Reap's Central Market is a fun one, with food, clothing, and goods a wander is worth your time. The touts are thin and the restaurants surrounding the market all sale good, affordable Khmer food.



One of the main streets, Sivatha Road is a couple of blocks NW of the market. The Central Market is quite big for this tiny town so it is tough to miss it.