New Orleans in Photos

My first ever solo trip was to New Orleans in the Spring of 2013. I didn't know a single person and had no idea where to go or what to do. The first person I met there, aside from my very outgoing and charming cab driver (this is not rare in NOLA), was the girl working the check-in desk at the hostel where I was staying. Turned out she was from my hometown! After dropping off my belongings and chatting with check-in girl about the best form of transportation (streetcar if you want the NOLA experience. It's time-consuming, but still my favorite) I ventured to the French Quarter, because where else would a first-timer go?? As soon as I began to walk around I was amazed by how much I recognized from photos, which do NOT do this place justice. I visited a couple bars and shops, strolled down the streets looking at the architecture of the homes, and immediately felt a sense of comfort. I have since visited again and a couple friends from home now reside there. And I understand why. There is music around almost every corner, in bars and on the street, some of the best musicians I've heard live and such a variety of genres. And the food! I could go on and on about the food. But with everything I could say about this place, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the incredible people that make up New Orleans. Their hospitality rivals that of any place I've ever been. The people I've met and have yet to meet in New Orleans are the reason I will always go back.