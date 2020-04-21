New Orleans in Photos

Louisiana Treehouse

I actually don't know exactly where this place is because my friend and I arrived after dark during our cross-country road trip, but the website is below in my blog. It's owned by an eclectic man and the tree house sits in the far corner of his property, overlooking a blueberry orchard. It is geared towards honeymooners and married couples, but we sort of knew his granddaughter, who gave us a deal. This is what I wrote in my blog: So we had places to stay every night on the trip...except one. Neither of us knew people in New Orleans we could stay with, so we began yelping places that were cheap, but also safe to leave Lindsey's car with all her belongings. We were two hours outside New Orleans and nothing was looking good. Every place in the city was either ridiculously overpriced or super shady. Just when we thought we had to succumb to a lousy accommodation with no real connection to us, a man called. We called this guy in hopes of us staying in his tree house. Yep, you read that right, a tree house! Our friends stayed there last year and told us about it so we gave it a shot. Not knowing what to expect, but given a generous student discount, we took to the trees for the night. We arrived at the house after 9 p.m, not knowing it was 1) on the other side of a janky bridge with no lights, and 2) it was in the guy's back yard. Regardless of any prior expectations we had of trees houses, southern folk or Louisiana in general, this place was unbelievable.