New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation

Toole Had It Right All Along

"The day before me is fraught with God knows what horrors.” ― John Kennedy Toole, A Confederacy of Dunces



The moment I decided to attend this year's Jazz Festival in New Orleans was a moment I signed up for a great adventure.



I was a first-time attendee this year and let me tell you, come rain or shine, this was one spectacular weekend event, mud and all.



Music is the reason most go, but people who have attended years past know that the food is also a crowd pleaser. Grab some crawfish, a little jambalaya, maybe some creole mac and cheese, and stroll on over to whichever stage or tent you feel like dancing to. So many people come from all over the world to enjoy this amazing festival, I met so many extraordinary characters, this event is truly a boisterous and joyous one—even the bands who play are so thrilled to be there that you can't help but absolutely love everything about it.



A Few Tips:

Get a shuttle pass from Sheraton Hotel to hitch a ride there & back.

If you have not gotten a ticket prior to arriving in NOLA just get a ticket/shuttle bundle pass from the Sheraton, it will be the cheapest.

Hotel tip: Grand Hyatt off of Loyola street is a great place to stay if you want to leave the night life on Bourbon street. Great customer service, spacious room, and the hotel has a Starbucks, small market, and many great restaurants on levels 2 & 3 open 24 hours.

Eat: MOTHER'S HAS THE BEST FRIED CHICKEN IN ALL OF NOLA (and amazing staff).