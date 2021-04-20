New Mosque
Rüstem Paşa, Yeni Cami Cd. No:3, 34116 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
FaithVisiting a mosque, to me, is always the strongest display of one's faith. I'm not Muslim, but every time I see the devout take some quiet time and create their own Oasis, I feel compelled to pause and contemplate.
almost 7 years ago
Escape from the outside boisterousness in the New Mosque
If you just survive from the unbelievably crowded spice market, just drop in the Yani Camii to get inner peace of your mind.
The size of this mosque isn’t as big as the one of blue mosque, but both the interior and exterior design are stunning. As soon as you step inside, what you will experience is the spiritualness and tranquility. It was so peaceful that all the boisterousness seems to be blocked outside. I was also amazed by the blue ceramic on the column and carpet. They are absolutely fancy, but in different way compared with Gothic or Baroque style cathedral.
almost 7 years ago
Mosque At Dusk
Istanbul was first known as Byzantium . The name of Constantinople came from the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great who rebuilt the city on seven hills, to match the famous seven hills of Rome. The name finally changed to Istanbul in 1930 when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk proclaimed the Republic. To ensure the usage of the new name, Turkish authorities resent all mail and packages that were sent to a previous city name.
over 6 years ago
An Impressive Ottoman Imperial Mosque
Yeni Cami, or the New Mosque, completed in 1665 (so it is not actually "new"), is located at the southern end of the Galata Bridge in Eminonu, Istanbul, right next to the Egyptian Spice Bazaar. The architecture is impressive, as are the easily visible blue tiles, not to mention the mosque's history. Of the countless mosques throughout Istanbul, Yeni Cami is easy and delightful to visit. Well situated near the bustling ferry docks of Eminonu, but much less frequented by tourists than the Blue Mosque, at the very least visitors should stroll through the courtyard area for a glimpse.