Escape from the outside boisterousness in the New Mosque

If you just survive from the unbelievably crowded spice market, just drop in the Yani Camii to get inner peace of your mind.

The size of this mosque isn’t as big as the one of blue mosque, but both the interior and exterior design are stunning. As soon as you step inside, what you will experience is the spiritualness and tranquility. It was so peaceful that all the boisterousness seems to be blocked outside. I was also amazed by the blue ceramic on the column and carpet. They are absolutely fancy, but in different way compared with Gothic or Baroque style cathedral.