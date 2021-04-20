Where are you going?
New Jersey Performing Arts Center

1 Center Street
Website
| +1 888-466-5722
Newark, Repurposed Newark New Jersey United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 6pm

Newark, Repurposed

Most people would not expect a world class concert hall in downtown Newark, but that is exactly what's afoot at NJPAC, the exquisite professional opera/concert/performing space that has been hosting events for close to 20 years. Photo taken from the second tier on the night Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon took the stage for a chat and a sing to benefit the Montclair Film Festival. Acoustics are impeccable, seating comfy and parking close by and affordable. There's also a great restaurant/bar onsite: Nico Kitchen, under the very capable hands of chef Ryan DePersio, known for his NY Times celebrated Fascino Restaurant in nearby Montclair. Btw ... the guys were very funny! And they both can sing.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

