New Buffalo Lakefront Park

224 W Buffalo St, New Buffalo, MI 49117, USA
Website
| +1 269-469-3574
New Buffalo's Dreamy Lakefront Beach

Summer life in New Buffalo, Michigan, revolves around the town's lakefront park and beach, an 18-acre sandy playground within walking distance of downtown New Buffalo. During the day, you can rent a kayak and paddle out into the lake, lounge on the beach, or stroll the weathered boardwalk. Food trucks hawking salty snacks and ice cream await in the parking lot. Adding interest: the beach is home to New Buffalo Light, a replica of New Buffalo's infamous lighthouse (an essentially inoperable lighthouse that was more political tool than functional building).
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

