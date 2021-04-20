Where are you going?
New Brighton

Sarmiento
A Classy Downtown Happy Hour Buenos Aires Argentina

Mon - Sat 8am - 12am

A Classy Downtown Happy Hour

There's a certain formality to the New Brighton: an elegantly dressed attendant opens the door for you, a gentleman in a tuxedo plays the baby grand in the back, the wood bar has been polished so much that you can practically see your own reflection in the grain. Maybe that's why this classic downtown cafe - another of the city's bares notables (notable historic bars) mostly attracts a distinguished older set.

Nevermind - it's part of the ambiance. You can seek out a more youthful crowd later.

Come to the New Brighton for a late happy hour or a pre-theater cocktail - served with a complimentary tray of small delicacies - and breathe in the old-world Buenos Aires atmosphere.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

