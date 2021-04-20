New Belgium Ranger Station [CLOSED]
100 Elbert Ln #115, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
| +1 970-236-6277
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm
A Taste of Colorado: New Belgium BeerLocated slope-side, The Ranger Station has eleven New Belgium beers on tap ranging from the good ole faithful Fat Tire to their seasonal variety. New Belgium is brewed in Fort Collins, Colorado and there is something about having a draft beer while in Colorado—it tastes even better than in a bottle, if that is possible.
Although they mainly serve beer, they still have a full bar for those who don’t drink beer. The atmosphere is very relaxed where you can stop in for lunch, après-ski, dinner or late-night for a drink and a small bite to eat. They have hot pretzels and dipping sauce, soup and sandwiches.
In true New Belgium Brewing Company fashion the walls are a bright green and a town bike, which matches their logo, is suspended in the window. The space is comfortable with high bar stools around the bar and surrounding tables. If it is a nice day their patio spills out onto the Snowmass Mall allowing for ample seating.