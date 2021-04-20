New Belgium Brewing Co.
500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
| +1 970-221-0524
Sun - Sat 12pm - 8pm
New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Colorado.So there we were, driving down the road, when out of nowhere a hipster on a 1-speed bolts out in front of us. I couldn't believe how well he could navigate his bike, considering he was wearing sandals, skinny jeans, and the ultimate shmedium t-shirt. That his mustache didn't get caught in his chain was something of a miracle.
I narrowly avoided the first hipster when another darted out in front of us. Then another, and another, until the road ahead was a veritable Tour de 'Stache. I knew that we must be closing on New Belgium, and indeed we were. We rolled into one of America's most beloved craft brew destinations to sit among the hip and happening. We ordered ourselves a few sample trays like the one you see here, and we got our taste on. We rode neither bike nor mechanical bull to our next destination - a taxi would suffice.
Full disclose - New Belgium may not brew my favorite beers, but the brew pub itself is a trip. The atmosphere is electric, the folks in charge are uber-chill, and good times are plentiful.