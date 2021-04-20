Nevis Range Mountain Resort
Ben Nevis, Fort William PH33 6SY, UK
Taking in the View of the Scottish HighlandsDriving south from Inverness to Glasgow last winter, a friend and I decided to stop at the Nevis Range Mountain Resort outside of Fort William. I had been testing out a new camera and wanted to get photos of Scotland's Highlands. I was certainly not disappointed.
This resort gives skiers and hikers alike the chance to ride a gondola to the top of Aonach Mor, a mountain adjacent to Britain's highest peak, Ben Nevis. A very short walk from the gondola brings you to an incredible vista point. From here, you can look down on the stunning Scottish Highlands. On our visit, it was a cold, clear day and we were able to see for miles in nearly every direction. For an amateur photographer like me, this spot was like a dream. Despite the low temperature, I spent half an hour taking as many photos as possible before my friend got restless and dragged me away. For people who love panoramic viewpoints, this spot should not be missed.