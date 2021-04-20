Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nevermind

927 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904, USA
Website
| +1 239-994-3062
Modern Mixology at Nirvana-Themed Italian Restaurant Cape Coral Florida United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Sat 12pm - 2am

Modern Mixology at Nirvana-Themed Italian Restaurant

Nevermind, named for rock group Nirvana's second album, is a small, locally owned eatery and bar in Cape Coral. The bar uses quality, fresh ingredients in preparing the many Italian-, Asian-, and American-style dishes, as well as in all of the specialty cocktails.

Be sure to try the Rev Run, a mixture of bourbon with black tea and mixed with lemon simple syrup. Also, try the Mr. Mustache Manhattan for a smooth mix of Jack Daniels with zesty Aperol and bitters.

For the East Parkway the mixologist muddles fresh cucumber and mint with gin, pouring the grassy concoction over a 2-inch ice cube. This place is small, but the vibe is fun!

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points