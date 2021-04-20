Nevería Roxy de la Condesa
Fernando Montes de Oca 89, Condesa, 06140 Cuahutemoc, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5286 1258
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
More info
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 8:30pm
Artisanal ice cream in CondesaNeveria Roxy in Mexico City was a sort of revelation. When you think of artisanal ice cream I think your mind directly goes to Italy, but this was proof that the Mexican’s definitely know a thing or two about dairy. In fact, there were many dessert stores heavily featuring ice cream or gelato.
These two magical scoops (Amaretto and Turron) were the highlight of my dessert escapades in DF. I was impressed by the selection of flavors and by the fun appeal of the store. This boutique ice cream shop in the neighborhood of Condesa is a must during your stay in the city.