Neusiedler See 7141, Austria

Lake excursion around Neusiedlersee Neusiedlersee is the westernmost steppe lake in Eurasia and, together with the surrounding countryside, was declared an UNESCO World Heritage site. Its shallow water (around 6-7 feet) warms quickly in summer, making the beaches a popular destination for swimming and windsurfing.



In addition to the natural features, including bird nesting grounds, there are several villages such as Rust, Podersdorf and Mörbisch am See, a whitewashed wine village on the border with Hungary.

