Neuchâtel Neuchâtel, Switzerland

'Another kid, another window'--Renaissance architecture in Neuchâtel "Un autre enfant, une autre fenêtre!--Another kid, another window!" Check out the second floor of this Renaissance building. Local legend in Neuchâtel says that when construction on this house began, the architect had six children. As the work progressed, his family grew by one--thus the seventh window. (It's now an Italian restaurant.)



This Swiss university-town at the foot of the Jura mountains, with a view of the Alps across its vineyard-ringed lake, is full of 16th and 17th century structures. Due to its distinctive sandstone architecture, the writer Alexandre Dumas once wrote that this French-speaking city ressembled an 'immense toy-city carved out of butter.' It felt like home during the month I spent there, (a summer study-abroad in college), twilights at ten p.m., breezes off the lake...