Netanya Noosa

75 Hastings St, Noosa Heads QLD 4567, Australia
| +61 7 5447 4722
Chef David Kinch on Netanya Noosa, Australia's Best Surf Hotel

Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
This beachfront resort overlooking Laguna Bay on Australia’s Sunshine Coast is a stone’s throw from one of the world’s great surf point breaks. David Kinch, the chef behind Manresa in Los Gatos, California, often coordinates his travels around surfing and Netanya Noosa is one of his favorite finds. “Each room has a workable kitchen, terraces with amazing views, plus a private outdoor living area on the rooftop with a hot tub,” he says. For those who don’t like to cook, Noosa’s restaurant-lined Hastings Street is a short walk away (try Café le Monde and Berardo’s).

By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

