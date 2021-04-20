Nesters Market 7019 Nesters Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B7, Canada

Where the Locals Shop This grocery chain claims to be “where the locals shop,” and in the case of Whistler, it really is true. Nester’s market suggests a more enjoyable shopping environment than the crowded IGA grocery store located in the Village. In addition to providing a calmer shopping experience, Nester’s carries several must-try locally produced products like Namaste and Whistler Chocolate; the Earl Grey Tea and Dark Chocolate Hazelnut bar are my choice selections. Nester’s prices are also often lower than its competitors and the market holds an extensive selection of natural foods and health products that you’re unlikely to find elsewhere in Whistler. Although it’s a bit of a trek from the village, a trip to Nester’s is absolutely worth it if you’re particular about your food or have specific health needs.