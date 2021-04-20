Nest
2300 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
+1 415-292-6199
More info
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 6:30pm
Sat 10:30am - 6pm
Nesting on Fourth Street in BerkeleyThe beautiful boutique Nest on Fourth Street in Berkeley, takes me right back to France even before I walk in. The displays of the books, fabrics, gifts, jewelry and artwork through through the glass windows was enough to make my heart leap when I first laid eyes on this new location.
I've been a fan of their San Francisco location (in the Fillmore district) for a while now and the fact that this new branch is only a few blocks from where I work every day, is as dangerous as it is wonderful.
Part antiques, part clothing, part whimsical gift store- it's a magical 'interior store' to say the least. 1815 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA.
The Berkeley branch is evidently so new, they don't yet have a website for this location and it doesn't register on Google Maps (which is why this post is about the Berkeley store, but on the San Francisco map because of its original location).
East Meets West at Boutique: They Go Shopping
This is my one of my favorite stores in San Francisco. Located on Fillmore in Pacific Heights, the Nest is a traveler's boutique. Tables are piled high with French children's books and stationery, Peruvian knits, and Indian comforters. The merchandising is museum-like and magical. I almost want to forgo buying souvenirs in country and wait to see what's at the Nest.