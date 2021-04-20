East Meets West at Boutique: They Go Shopping

This is my one of my favorite stores in San Francisco. Located on Fillmore in Pacific Heights, the Nest is a traveler's boutique. Tables are piled high with French children's books and stationery, Peruvian knits, and Indian comforters. The merchandising is museum-like and magical. I almost want to forgo buying souvenirs in country and wait to see what's at the Nest.