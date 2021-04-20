Nest Lounge and Cafe
130 Wood Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
| +1 970-923-8000
Photo courtesy of The Viceroy
Poolside at the Nest Lounge and CaféThe Nest Lounge and Café is a cool, poolside lounge that has great bites and fun boat drinks to enhance your pool time experience in one of their cabana alcoves. In the winter stop by for après-ski because their happy hour features fantastic deals on sushi rolls and drinks. If you don’t want to be outside you can always dine inside in their very modern and sleek South Beach atmosphere.
Their menu features Pan Asian cuisine. My personal favorite is the 'crispy avocado,' which features deep-fried avocado slices in a honey and spicy mayo sauce. You are (kind of) eating healthy because avocados are good for you, right? (Just forget about the tempura and mayo aspects of the dish.)
Their salads are amazing as well. The tomato salad was served in a large bowl with heirloom tomatoes, soba noodles, macadamia nuts, and Thai basil, and was topped with a yuzu vinaigrette. While there, sample one of over 100 different types of vodkas.