Steal Neptune's Trident

Unless your understanding of American geography is outrageously poor, you know that Montana is nowhere near a major body of water or any ocean. All that makes Neptune's Brewery in Livingston more fun. The decor is seafarer-chic, the beers are fresh and hoppy, and the pub grub is perfect after a long day of driving across the state.Ride in for Happy Hour, and lock your lips around a Dirty Bird APA.