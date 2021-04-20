Neptune's Brewery
119 N L St, Livingston, MT 59047, USA
| +1 406-222-7837
Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm
Steal Neptune's TridentUnless your understanding of American geography is outrageously poor, you know that Montana is nowhere near a major body of water or any ocean. All that makes Neptune's Brewery in Livingston more fun. The decor is seafarer-chic, the beers are fresh and hoppy, and the pub grub is perfect after a long day of driving across the state.
Ride in for Happy Hour, and lock your lips around a Dirty Bird APA.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Perfect Pairings at Neptune's
Bill Taylor's fantastic craft beers draw enthusiasts from all over the state to this beautiful Yellowstone gateway town. What surprises many is the quality, and originality, of food that comes out of the Neptune's kitchen. The menu changes often, so ask after the specials - or let the bartender pair your beer and your lunch for you.