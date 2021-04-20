Nepal
Khumjung 56000, Nepal
| +977 980-3282237
Everest Base Camp Trekking in Nepaltrekking in nepal Everest Base Camp Trek is an unbelievable experience that will introduce you to a stunning view of the highest mountain in the Himalaya. This is also among the classic treks of the world with spectacular mountain scenery including Everest and Ama Dablam. Since the summits conquer in 1953 by Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, a number of trekkers have visited The Land of the Sherpa to be amazed at this achievement. Thus, it has evolved as the most popular trekking destinations in the world today.
over 4 years ago
Best Everest Trekking
Thank you Budget Trekking for making my Trekking so special. https://www.themountaintrails.com
They are the young nepali people running trekking company and a hostel in kathmandu.
They are the best people i have meet in my entire life.
thank you guys.
