NEO HHI

326 Moss Creek Village, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, USA
Website
| +1 843-837-5111
Locavore Dining on Hilton Head Island

Locavore Dining on Hilton Head Island

Among the chain restaurants and tourists traps on HHI, it can be hard to find some actual local food, let alone anything that could be called farm-to-table.

Nearly everything on the menu at NEO is sourced within 90 miles, from the grass-fed beef burgers to the house-made ketchup. Riverdog craft beer is on tap from the Lowcountry's sole brewery, and they pull from their own garden for several "farm to shaker" cocktails. Parents will be happy to see the restaurant has banned sodas with high fructose corn syrup or refined sugar, instead offering natural sugarcane sodas.

By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

