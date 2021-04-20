Nenu the Artisan Baker
St Dominic Street
| +356 2258 1535
More info
Tue - Sat 11:45am - 2:30pm, 6pm - 10:30pm
Preserving Baking TraditionsWander off the main street, lose the tourists, and head up the hilly side streets to find Nenu. This artisan bakery is downstairs in a restored, classic bakery that was refurbished to preserve the art of Maltese baking.
I enjoyed the the Ftira bread topped with tomato, Maltese cheese, onion, anchovies, and capers all ‘fenced’ in with a sesame seed crust. It was a taste combination of salty and fresh; a mix between a pizza and calzone. I washed it down with an aromatic Maltese coffee which seems to be strangely hard to find in Malta! The owner brought me out one last Maltese specialty, a warm date fritter. It’s as if you are biting into a homemade fig newton—delicious!