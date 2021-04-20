Nelsons Diner
Newbury Road
+44 1635 298193
Sun 8:30am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri 7:30am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 10pm
An Americana milkshake in the UKNelson's Diner was a great place to stumble upon while heading from Belgium to Wales recently.
The decor is very American and the milkshakes are just like back home!
The location is a bit off the beaten bath if you're just doing the usual tourist sites in England, but if you find yourself around the Newbury area, stop in and enjoy some great food.