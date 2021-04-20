Nelsons Diner
Newbury Rd, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 4TA, UK
+44 1635 298193
Sun 8:30am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri 7:30am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 10pm
Americana Eats in the heart of EnglandWhile driving from Belgium to Wales, I was on the Newbury Road in England and spotted what reminded me of back home in New Jersey. It was a traditional aluminium diner!
It wasn't the true diner but a British cafe building modified to look like one. This is Nelson's Diner!
Since we had just eaten less than an hour ago, my daughter and I decided to stop for a coffee (for me) and a milk shake (for her).
I glanced at the menu and it was quite extensive and very much American looking. I suggest that you check out their web page to see what is available.
I only wish that I was hungry!