Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nelsons Diner

Newbury Rd, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 4TA, UK
+44 1635 298193
Americana Eats in the heart of England Kingsclere United Kingdom

More info

Sun 8:30am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri 7:30am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 10pm

Americana Eats in the heart of England

While driving from Belgium to Wales, I was on the Newbury Road in England and spotted what reminded me of back home in New Jersey. It was a traditional aluminium diner!

It wasn't the true diner but a British cafe building modified to look like one. This is Nelson's Diner!

Since we had just eaten less than an hour ago, my daughter and I decided to stop for a coffee (for me) and a milk shake (for her).

I glanced at the menu and it was quite extensive and very much American looking. I suggest that you check out their web page to see what is available.

I only wish that I was hungry!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points