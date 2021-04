Made from Scratch at Nelson the Seagull

The owners at this breakfast and lunch spot make almost everything from scratch and by hand, from grinding chickpeas for their hummus to making almond milk for the granola. They even offer vegan butter. (604) 681-5776. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. See all of vancouver ">Savannah Olsen’s favorite places in the Gastown neighborhood of Vancouver.