Nellie's Sports Bar

900 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
| +1 202-332-6355
A Welcoming Sports Bar Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Sun 10:30am - 1am
Mon - Thur 5pm - 1am
Fri 3pm - 3am
Sat 10:30am - 3am

D.C.'s first gay sports bar attracts a lively mixed crowd, all mingling easily while tuning into their favorite teams. But there's plenty of friendly competition going on at Nellie's itself during poker, karaoke, and "smart ass trivia" nights. The U Street hangout is also a popular destination for happy hour specials, Sunday Drag brunch buffets, and its seasonal rooftop. 

By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
