Nellie's Sports Bar
900 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
| +1 202-332-6355
Sun 10:30am - 1am
Mon - Thur 5pm - 1am
Fri 3pm - 3am
Sat 10:30am - 3am
A Welcoming Sports Bar
D.C.'s first gay sports bar attracts a lively mixed crowd, all mingling easily while tuning into their favorite teams. But there's plenty of friendly competition going on at Nellie's itself during poker, karaoke, and "smart ass trivia" nights. The U Street hangout is also a popular destination for happy hour specials, Sunday Drag brunch buffets, and its seasonal rooftop.