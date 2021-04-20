Where are you going?
Neka Art Museum

Jalan Raya Sanggingan Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 975074
Suteja Neka's Amazing Art Collection Abiansemal Indonesia

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

The Neka Museum, just up the hill from Ubud in Kedewatan, is a fabulous collection of art made by local and foreign artists in Bali. There are now about 300 pieces on display, from traditional Balinese paintings and carvings to the paintings of the European artists who began coming to Bali in the early to mid 1900—like Miguel Corvarrubias, Han Snel, and Arie Smit.

The view from the museum down the river valley is stunning, and a small cafe offers a spot to have a drink and admire the view. It is walkable from Ubud to the museum, but it is all uphill so you might want to get a driver there and walk back down into Ubud when you're done.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

